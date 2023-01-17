Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Abbotsford, B.C. assault

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 7:02 pm
Abbotsford Police cruiser in an undated file photo. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police cruiser in an undated file photo. British Columbia Emergency Photography File

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man was assaulted and hospitalized in critical condition on Monday.

Officers were called to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way at 6:00 a.m. for reports of an injured man in the area.

When police arrived, they discovered the 32-year-old had been beaten and was suffering serious, life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Paul Walker told Global News it was a physical assault using improvised weapons.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police release sketch of man accused of assaulting youth

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

According to police, the incident appears to be targeted.

Investigators are looking for dashcam footage from anyone travelling along South Fraser Way between Ware Street and Gladwin Road between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. man suing City of Abbotsford, police officer for alleged ‘gratuitous assault’ during arrest'
B.C. man suing City of Abbotsford, police officer for alleged ‘gratuitous assault’ during arrest
