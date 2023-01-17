Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Abbotsford, B.C. assault

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man was assaulted and hospitalized in critical condition on Monday.

Officers were called to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way at 6:00 a.m. for reports of an injured man in the area.

When police arrived, they discovered the 32-year-old had been beaten and was suffering serious, life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Paul Walker told Global News it was a physical assault using improvised weapons.

According to police, the incident appears to be targeted.

Investigators are looking for dashcam footage from anyone travelling along South Fraser Way between Ware Street and Gladwin Road between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Story continues below advertisement