Abbotsford, B.C. police release sketch of man accused of assaulting youth

Abbotsford, B.C., police have released a sketch of a man accused of assaulting a local youth last month.
Police allege the assault happened on the evening of Aug. 13 in the 34400 block of Pearl Avenue, after the suspect had accused a group of youths of damaging a newspaper box.
The victim was hospitalized overnight, police said.
Read more: Abbotsford police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 21-year-old woman
Police are looking for a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, who is five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with stubbled blond and grey facial hair and short, balding grey hair.
He was wearing a blue shirt, brown cargo pants and sandals at the time of the alleged assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.
Comments