Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford, B.C. police release sketch of man accused of assaulting youth

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 9:40 am
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Abbotsford police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Abbotsford police. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford, B.C., police have released a sketch of a man accused of assaulting a local youth last month.

Police allege the assault happened on the evening of Aug. 13 in the 34400 block of Pearl Avenue, after the suspect had accused a group of youths of damaging a newspaper box.

The victim was hospitalized overnight, police said.

Read more: Abbotsford police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 21-year-old woman

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, who is five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with stubbled blond and grey facial hair and short, balding grey hair.

Trending Stories

He was wearing a blue shirt, brown cargo pants and sandals at the time of the alleged assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: 'Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery' Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery
Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Abbotsford tagYouth tagAbbotsford police tagpolice sketch tagAbbotsford assault tagyouth assault tagabbotsford sketch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers