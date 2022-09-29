Abbotsford, B.C. police release sketch of man accused of assaulting youth

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police have released a sketch of a man accused of assaulting a local youth last month.

Police allege the assault happened on the evening of Aug. 13 in the 34400 block of Pearl Avenue, after the suspect had accused a group of youths of damaging a newspaper box.

The victim was hospitalized overnight, police said.

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, who is five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with stubbled blond and grey facial hair and short, balding grey hair.

He was wearing a blue shirt, brown cargo pants and sandals at the time of the alleged assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

0:28 Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery