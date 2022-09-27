Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 21-year-old woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 3:47 pm
Police are looking to identify the black sedan seen in this security video. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify the black sedan seen in this security video. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who left a 21-year-old woman injured on the side of the road.

The collision happened just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, according to an Abbotsford police media release Tuesday.

Read more: Abbotsford hit-and-run victim shows signs of improvement

The victim was walking on the sidewalk along George Ferguson Way at Nelson Place when she was struck by the eastbound driver of a black sedan.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking to identify the vehicle involved in the collision.

Anyone with video shot in the area of George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place just before or after the collision is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-895-5225.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders' Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders
Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders – Apr 30, 2022

 

Crime Abbotsford Hit and Run Pedestrian Struck Abbotsford police

