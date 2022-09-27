Abbotsford police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 21-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who left a 21-year-old woman injured on the side of the road.

The collision happened just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, according to an Abbotsford police media release Tuesday.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk along George Ferguson Way at Nelson Place when she was struck by the eastbound driver of a black sedan.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking to identify the vehicle involved in the collision.

Anyone with video shot in the area of George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place just before or after the collision is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-895-5225.

