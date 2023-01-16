Abbotsford Police issue public appeal after man killed in December hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford Police are renewing a public appeal for information in a fatal hit and run last December.

Police have identified the victim in the Dec. 11 crash as 38-year-old Marc Ellis.

Ellis was hit by a truck while trying to rescue a dog running on the roadway in the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road.

According to police, the 2019 red Dodge Ram pickup involved in the crash belongs to a business in Abbotsford, but the owner is not cooperating with the investigation.

View image in full screen Marc Ellis, and his dog. Ellis was was killed in the December 11 hit and run on Lefeuvre road in Abbotsford. Abbotsford Police

In an effort to solve the case, investigators are now releasing pre-collision video of the the suspect vehicle and the two occupants fleeing on foot before police arrived.

Major Crime Unit investigators believe the two occupants were attending a party in the area before the crash.

“We’re appealing to anyone at this party to come forward and speak to the police,” said Sergent Paul Walker.

“We know people have vital information who were present at this party that will assist in advancing this investigation and bring the driver responsible for Marc’s death before the courts,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police.