Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford Police issue public appeal after man killed in December hit and run

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford police release video of truck involved in fatal hit and run'
Abbotsford police release video of truck involved in fatal hit and run
The Abbotsford Police Department released a video asking for the public's help in solving a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 11. Marc Ellis was trying to rescue a dog -when he was fatally hit by a red Dodge Ram pickup. The truck's driver and passenger ran from the scene.

Abbotsford Police are renewing a public appeal for information in a fatal hit and run last December.

Police have identified the victim in the Dec. 11 crash as 38-year-old Marc Ellis.

Ellis was hit by a truck while trying to rescue a dog running on the roadway in the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road.

According to police, the 2019 red Dodge Ram pickup involved in the crash belongs to a business in Abbotsford, but the owner is not cooperating with the investigation.

A photo of Marc Ellis, and his dog. Ellis was was killed in the December 11 hit and run on Lefeuvre road in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Marc Ellis, and his dog. Ellis was was killed in the December 11 hit and run on Lefeuvre road in Abbotsford. Abbotsford Police

In an effort to solve the case, investigators are now releasing pre-collision video of the the suspect vehicle and the two occupants fleeing on foot before police arrived.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Major Crime Unit investigators believe the two occupants were attending a party in the area before the crash.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C. hit-and-run, suspect at large

Read next: C.J. Harris, singer and former ‘American Idol’ contestant, dies at 31

“We’re appealing to anyone at this party to come forward and speak to the police,” said Sergent Paul Walker.

“We know people have vital information who were present at this party that will assist in advancing this investigation and bring the driver responsible for Marc’s death before the courts,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police.

Click to play video: 'Suspect at large after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford hit-and-run'
Suspect at large after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford hit-and-run
Abbotsfordabbotsford fatal hit and runAbbotsford Man Killedabbotsford police fatal hit and run investigationfatal hit and run lower mainlandlefeuvre road fatal hit and run investigationman killed in abbotsford hit and run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers