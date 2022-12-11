Pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C. hit-and-run, suspect at large

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after being struck by a truck on a rural Abbotsford road late Saturday night, police say.

According to Abbotsford police, a pedestrian was hit by a red Dodge Ram truck around midnight in the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road.

View image in full screen A person has died after being struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck in Abbotsford, B.C., police say. Global News

The Dodge Ram fled the scene of the collision and crashed a short distance away, according to police.

“Sadly, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” said Sgt. Paul Walker.

“The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival and remains outstanding.”

The victim’s truck was parked roadside and was hit by the Dodge driver as well.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses or potential video footage from the area including dash-camera footage.

“Police seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272 Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on December 10 to 12:30 a.m. on December 11,” said Walker.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.