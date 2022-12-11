Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C. hit-and-run, suspect at large

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 1:11 pm
fatal ped View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Abbotsford, B.C. Global News

One person has died after being struck by a truck on a rural Abbotsford road late Saturday night, police say.

According to Abbotsford police, a pedestrian was hit by a red Dodge Ram truck around midnight in the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road.

A person has died after being struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck in Abbotsford, B.C., police say. View image in full screen
A person has died after being struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck in Abbotsford, B.C., police say. Global News

Read more: After hit-and-run, B.C. woman in wheelchair claims ICBC is granting her the ‘bare minimum’

Story continues below advertisement

The Dodge Ram fled the scene of the collision and crashed a short distance away, according to police.

“Sadly, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” said Sgt. Paul Walker.

“The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival and remains outstanding.”

The victim’s truck was parked roadside and was hit by the Dodge driver as well.

Read more: Maintenance problems led to fatal Campbell River, B.C. helicopter crash: TSB

Investigators are looking for any witnesses or potential video footage from the area including dash-camera footage.

“Police seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272 Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on December 10 to 12:30 a.m. on December 11,” said Walker.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: 'Cars crash into each other on snowy Surrey B.C. hill during storm'
Cars crash into each other on snowy Surrey B.C. hill during storm
Advertisement
Related News
AbbotsfordAbbotsford policeAbbotsford BCSuspect at LargeBC Hit And Runfatal crash AbbotsfordAbbotsford Ped killedBC fatal hit and run
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers