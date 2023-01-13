Stolen dog ‘Leo’ recovered by Abbotsford, B.C. police, returned home

A precious family member has returned home thanks to police work done in Abbotsford, B.C.
“Leo” a yellow lab, was recently reported stolen from his home — a rural property in Abbotsford, police said.
Read more: 2 kittens rescued from conveyor belt at waste facility in B.C.’s Interior
Read next: Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori
“Through investigation, we determined that a prolific offender living in the area was likely involved in the theft,” said Sgt. Paul Walker
“Over the next few days, police attended a residence in west rural Abbotsford associated with this offender and spoke to the home’s occupants.”
While police were at the suspected offender’s property, officers saw Leo and recovered him.
Leo was then returned home to his rightful owners on Wednesday.
Read more: Cat, 10 kittens rescued from taped-up box thrown in B.C. dumpster
Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list
Abbotsford police said although it was apparent that the dog was stolen, “the necessary evidence to secure criminal charges was not met in this case.”
Walker said in Abbotsford, the community, along with much of B.C., has issues dealing with petty, repeat offenders.
“We continually deal with prolific offenders who victimize the citizens of our community,” Walker told Global News.
“Time and time again, we see these offenders being released from custody and back into the community, where they continue to be involved in criminal activity.”
Comments