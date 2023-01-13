Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen dog ‘Leo’ recovered by Abbotsford, B.C. police, returned home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 4:32 pm
Leo seen in the back of an Abbotsford police cruiser after he was rescued on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Leo seen in the back of an Abbotsford police cruiser after he was rescued on Wednesday. AbbyPD

A precious family member has returned home thanks to police work done in Abbotsford, B.C.

“Leo” a yellow lab, was recently reported stolen from his home — a rural property in Abbotsford, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 kittens rescued from conveyor belt at waste facility in B.C.’s Interior

Read next: Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori

“Through investigation, we determined that a prolific offender living in the area was likely involved in the theft,” said Sgt. Paul Walker

“Over the next few days, police attended a residence in west rural Abbotsford associated with this offender and spoke to the home’s occupants.”

While police were at the suspected offender’s property, officers saw Leo and recovered him.

Leo was then returned home to his rightful owners on Wednesday.

Read more: Cat, 10 kittens rescued from taped-up box thrown in B.C. dumpster

Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list

Abbotsford police said although it was apparent that the dog was stolen, “the necessary evidence to secure criminal charges was not met in this case.”

Walker said in Abbotsford, the community, along with much of B.C., has issues dealing with petty, repeat offenders.

“We continually deal with prolific offenders who victimize the citizens of our community,” Walker told Global News.

“Time and time again, we see these offenders being released from custody and back into the community, where they continue to be involved in criminal activity.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary bobcat with trapped paw rescued'
Calgary bobcat with trapped paw rescued
Related News
AbbotsfordAbbotsford policeAbbyPDLeoRescued dogAbbotsford dog rescuedBC stolen petDog returned home
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers