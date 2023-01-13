Stolen dog ‘Leo’ recovered by Abbotsford, B.C. police, returned home

Send this page to someone via email

A precious family member has returned home thanks to police work done in Abbotsford, B.C.

“Leo” a yellow lab, was recently reported stolen from his home — a rural property in Abbotsford, police said.

Yesterday AbbyPD Patrol Officers from Shift 2 tracked down "Leo" a friendly yellow lab, who was recently reported as being stolen. Leo joined one of our patrol officers for a short ride-a-long back to his family, where he was reunited with familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/VtKNCHTYV4 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 12, 2023

“Through investigation, we determined that a prolific offender living in the area was likely involved in the theft,” said Sgt. Paul Walker

“Over the next few days, police attended a residence in west rural Abbotsford associated with this offender and spoke to the home’s occupants.”

While police were at the suspected offender’s property, officers saw Leo and recovered him.

Leo was then returned home to his rightful owners on Wednesday.

Abbotsford police said although it was apparent that the dog was stolen, “the necessary evidence to secure criminal charges was not met in this case.”

Walker said in Abbotsford, the community, along with much of B.C., has issues dealing with petty, repeat offenders.

“We continually deal with prolific offenders who victimize the citizens of our community,” Walker told Global News.

“Time and time again, we see these offenders being released from custody and back into the community, where they continue to be involved in criminal activity.”