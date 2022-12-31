Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 kittens rescued from conveyor belt at waste facility in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 31, 2022 7:21 pm
The two kittens that were rescued on Friday in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
The two kittens that were rescued on Friday in Kelowna, B.C. Okanagan Humane Society

Two adorable kittens will ring in the New Year in a warm and safe environment after being rescued in B.C.’s Interior this week.

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) says the two kittens were rescued on Friday from a waste management building in Kelowna after being spotted in the facility’s conveyor belt system.

The kittens are estimated to be around eight weeks old. However, the OHS added that another three kittens and their mother are still in the building and will be rescued when the business reopens on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Cat, 10 kittens rescued from taped-up box thrown in B.C. dumpster

“They are safe with food and water, and machinery is off for the weekend,” said OHS, which thanked workers on site for grabbing the first two kittens and reaching out to them.

Story continues below advertisement

“The presence of rodents can, unfortunately, attract feral, stray or abandoned cats to dangerous situations looking for food and warm places to survive,” said OHS.

12
2 kittens rescued from conveyor belt at waste facility in B.C.’s Interior - image View image in gallery mode
Okanagan Humane Society
22
2 kittens rescued from conveyor belt at waste facility in B.C.’s Interior - image View image in gallery mode
Okanagan Humane Society

The rescued kittens will eventually be adopted out, but not before their vaccinations and getting spayed or neutered, said the OHS.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The non-profit organization thanked those for “helping rescue at least a dozen others at this location this season alone.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Several baby kittens and their mother found abandoned in a duct-taped box in Penticton'
Several baby kittens and their mother found abandoned in a duct-taped box in Penticton

Also this week, the OHS posted on its Facebook page that 100-plus cats and kittens, as well as two puppies that are currently in foster care, will soon be looking for homes after they’re fixed.

The OHS also issues Facebook posts on lost pets.

For more about the Okanagan Humane Society, visit their website or Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'Blaze the cat feels the warmth with foster family, after multiple surgeries from frostbite'
Blaze the cat feels the warmth with foster family, after multiple surgeries from frostbite
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorOkanagan humane societyKittens Rescuedkittens rescued from waste management facilityrecycling faciity
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers