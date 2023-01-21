Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged after allegedly exposing himself to girls under 16

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 2:47 pm
John Paul Vosu, 41, was arrested by Toronto police. View image in full screen
John Paul Vosu, 41, was arrested by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two girls who were younger than 16-years-old.

Toronto police said they received an indecent exposure call in the Glen Manor Drive and Glen Stewart Avenue area on Jan. 18 at around 5:15 p.m.

Officers said two girls were at Glen Stewart Park when a man approached them and committed an indecent act.

Trending Now

Read more: Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to teenage girl on TTC

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

On Friday, Jan. 20, police completed a search warrant and arrested 41-year-old John Paul Vosu. He was charged with two counts of exposing himself to a person under 16 and failure to comply with a release order.

Police released a picture of Vosu, saying there may be more victims.

