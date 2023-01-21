Toronto man charged after allegedly exposing himself to girls under 16

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two girls who were younger than 16-years-old.

Toronto police said they received an indecent exposure call in the Glen Manor Drive and Glen Stewart Avenue area on Jan. 18 at around 5:15 p.m.

Officers said two girls were at Glen Stewart Park when a man approached them and committed an indecent act.

On Friday, Jan. 20, police completed a search warrant and arrested 41-year-old John Paul Vosu. He was charged with two counts of exposing himself to a person under 16 and failure to comply with a release order.

Police released a picture of Vosu, saying there may be more victims.