Toronto man charged after allegedly exposing himself to girls under 16

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two girls who were younger than 16-years-old.
Toronto police said they received an indecent exposure call in the Glen Manor Drive and Glen Stewart Avenue area on Jan. 18 at around 5:15 p.m.
Officers said two girls were at Glen Stewart Park when a man approached them and committed an indecent act.
Read more: Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to teenage girl on TTC
Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it
On Friday, Jan. 20, police completed a search warrant and arrested 41-year-old John Paul Vosu. He was charged with two counts of exposing himself to a person under 16 and failure to comply with a release order.
Police released a picture of Vosu, saying there may be more victims.
Comments