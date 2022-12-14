Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to teenage girl on TTC

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with an indecent exposure on the TTC.

Police said on Dec. 7 at around 9:40 a.m., a teenage girl had boarded a TTC subway train at Christie Station.

Investigators allege while she was on the train a man exposed himself to her.

The man then got off the train at High Park station and was last seen running from the subway car, police said.

The suspect is described as a man, about 30 to 40 years-old, five feet 10 inches with a thin build.

He was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black winter jacket, a black baseball cap with a “C” on the brim, black “Puma” track pants, black shoes, a grey camouflage backpack and a blue surgical mask at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.