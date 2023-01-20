Wellesley man faces weapons charges after incident in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A Wellesley man is facing weapons charges after an incident in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a home near Stirling Avenue and Charles Street East after there were reports of threats being made involving a gun.

Police say Stirling Avenue was closed for a brief period while there were also a large number of officers in the area investigating the incident.

The victim reported minor injuries to police as a result of the incident. Police say that the victim and accused know one another and that this was a targeted attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Wellesley. Police say the officers also seized two BB guns.

He is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.