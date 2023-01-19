2 more people arrested in Waterloo Region after attempted grandparent scams: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, Waterloo Regional Police have announced arrests in connection with attempted grandparent scams.

The latest incidents occurred on Wednesday, with an 86-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman being contacted by people who told them that their grandsons were in jail and needed $8,000 to get released.

In both cases, police say they were contacted by the victims and officers arrived after the second call and arrested two men.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Quebec and a 47-year-old man from Toronto are facing numerous charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Earlier this week, police also announced that two other people from Quebec had been arrested in connection with grandparents scams.

Story continues below advertisement

In one of those incidents, a 90-year-old woman from Quebec was bilked out of $8,000 after she was told her grandson needed the money to get out of prison.

In addition, on Monday, police say a 79-year-old man was also contacted and told by the fraudsters that $9,000 was needed to get their grandson released from jail.

In this case, the victim called police and that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. The pair are now facing fraud charges.