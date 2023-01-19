Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 more people arrested in Waterloo Region after attempted grandparent scams: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 11:10 am
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

For the second time this week, Waterloo Regional Police have announced arrests in connection with attempted grandparent scams.

The latest incidents occurred on Wednesday, with an 86-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman being contacted by people who told them that their grandsons were in jail and needed $8,000 to get released.

Read more: Waterloo police allege pair from Quebec behind grandparent scam that cost victim $8k

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

In both cases, police say they were contacted by the victims and officers arrived after the second call and arrested two men.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Quebec and a 47-year-old man from Toronto are facing numerous charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Now

Earlier this week, police also announced that two other people from Quebec had been arrested in connection with grandparents scams.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Bank helps Guelph senior avoid being victim of grandparent scam, police say

Read next: U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada

In one of those incidents, a 90-year-old woman from Quebec was bilked out of $8,000 after she was told her grandson needed the money to get out of prison.

In addition, on Monday, police say a 79-year-old man was also contacted and told by the fraudsters that $9,000 was needed to get their grandson released from jail.

In this case, the victim called police and that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. The pair are now facing fraud charges.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeGrandparent scamToronto man arrestedQuebec man arrestedgrandparent scam Kitchenergrandparent scam WaterlooQuebec Woman arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers