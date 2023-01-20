Menu

Crime

Explosion at home in Kitchener deemed ‘criminal in nature’ by Ontario fire marshal

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Family injured in Kitchener home explosion'
Family injured in Kitchener home explosion
Family injured in Kitchener home explosion

An explosion at a home in Kitchener that sent four people to hospital on Thursday has been deemed “criminal in nature” by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were unable to provide any details as to what led to the decision by the fire marshal or what caused the explosion.

Read more: 2 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after explosion at home in Kitchener

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

On Wednesday, emergency services were dispatched to a townhouse on Elm Ridge Drive near Queen’s Boulevard after several calls were received about the explosion at around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

Trending Now

Police say an explosion occurred inside the home, causing extensive damage.

“The two neighbouring units also sustained significant structural damage,” Const. Bradley Hickey told Global News. “Two adult individuals were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. Two children were also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener Fire Chief Robert Gilmore said there was “extensive” damage to the residence but was unable to provide a cause of the explosion.

“The fire marshal is on scene now,” he told reporters Thursday.

“They’ll probably be well into tomorrow and maybe the next day before there’s a cause determined.”

