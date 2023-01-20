Explosion at home in Kitchener deemed ‘criminal in nature’ by Ontario fire marshal

Send this page to someone via email

An explosion at a home in Kitchener that sent four people to hospital on Thursday has been deemed “criminal in nature” by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were unable to provide any details as to what led to the decision by the fire marshal or what caused the explosion.

On Wednesday, emergency services were dispatched to a townhouse on Elm Ridge Drive near Queen’s Boulevard after several calls were received about the explosion at around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

Police say an explosion occurred inside the home, causing extensive damage.

“The two neighbouring units also sustained significant structural damage,” Const. Bradley Hickey told Global News. “Two adult individuals were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. Two children were also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

Kitchener Fire Chief Robert Gilmore said there was “extensive” damage to the residence but was unable to provide a cause of the explosion.

“The fire marshal is on scene now,” he told reporters Thursday.

“They’ll probably be well into tomorrow and maybe the next day before there’s a cause determined.”