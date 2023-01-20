ANALYSIS: Have some patience, Jets fans

I know Jets fans don’t want to hear it, but don’t worry about those two losses in Montreal and Toronto.

Oh sure, it’s disappointing, particularly Thursday night’s loss against the Maple Leafs. After all, most thought it was going to be the game to decide which was the best team in Canada — and for now, that title has to go to the Leafs.

Story continues below advertisement

But what does it mean for the Jets? Remember, these are the dog days of the NHL schedule. The holidays are over, teams are looking towards the long all-star break. Staying focused can be a challenge, particularly when a team has as many road games as the Jets have had recently.

In my mind, this is when the coaches will earn their keep — reinforcing the elements of the playbook that allowed this team to win 29 games and be a real contender in the Western Conference. The aggressive forecheck, the activating defence, and ensuring Hellebucyk and Rittich can see every puck.

“As the game went on, I liked how our guys didn’t go away.” Hear from Schmidty, PLD, and Coach Bones after tonight's game 👇 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 20, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Getting through this swoon is so important, not as much for the playoff position as it is for the overall attitude of this roster and playing the game the right way. When coaches and players use the word “process,” it’s this time of year that “process” matters.

We all know this team has it in them, we have seen it.

It’s time in the long NHL schedule to be thorough, diligent and patient — very, very patient.