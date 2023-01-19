Matthews scores twice, Samsonov spectacular as Leafs beat Jets 4-1

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight game, a rough second period sunk the Winnipeg Jets on the road as they dropped a 4-1 decision in Toronto Thursday night.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first but, after they were outplayed in Montreal Tuesday, the Jets played with way more energy and looked like the better team for the most part through 20 minutes, holding a 16-6 edge in shots on goal.

That changed right off the opening faceoff of the second.

Auston Matthews toe-dragged around Mark Scheifele to create a 2-on-1 and buried a shot through the legs of Connor Hellebuyck to open the scoring just eight seconds into the middle frame.

Matthews struck again at the 3:47 mark after his linemates won the battle for the puck behind the net and the sniper found open space in the slot. Michael Bunting hit Matthews with a great pass and Matthews did the rest, beating Hellebuyck high blocker-side to make it 2-0.

The Jets would get a chance to cut the lead in half with a power play just past the midway point, but instead the Leafs got a dagger of a shorthanded goal.

Scheifele turned the puck over at the Toronto blue line, keying a 2-on-1 with Marner carrying the puck into the Winnipeg end. He waited, faked and then beat Hellebuyck high to make it 3-0 at the 13:49 mark.

Winnipeg began to push in the final minutes of the period but were unable to get one past Ilya Samsonov despite firing 26 shots his way the first two periods.

Early in the third, a pair of Toronto minor penalties gave the Jets a 5-on-3 on which they needed to score. After getting turned aside by Samsonov a few times, the Jets passed the puck around the horn, leading to a Kyle Connor one-timer that he buried to get the Jets on the board.

Winnipeg continued to control play after cutting the lead to two, enjoying several extended shifts in the Toronto end but they were unable to cut into the deficit any further.

A Mark Giordano empty-netter sealed the game with 2:27 to go.

It’s a second straight 4-1 defeat for the Jets but there’s no doubt they played far better in Toronto than they did in Montreal. Samsonov was the difference, making 37 saves while Hellebuyck turned aside 23 shots in defeat.

Winnipeg will look to get back into the win column Saturday night in Ottawa. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 4 p.m. with puck drop just after 6 p.m.