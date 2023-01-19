Ex-Reform leader Preston Manning picked to chair review of Alberta’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Danielle Smith has struck a committee to investigate how the Alberta government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and has appointed former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to chair it.

Smith, in a statement, says Manning and the panel will take feedback virtually from experts and the public, then issue a final report and recommendations by Nov. 15.

Manning is to pick the other panel members subject to approval by Smith.

The budget is $2 million, and Manning is to be paid $253,000.

Manning and Smith have been critical of government-imposed health restrictions such as masking, gathering rules and vaccine mandates during the pandemic.

Smith has questioned the efficacy of the methods and their long-term effects on household incomes, the economy and mental health.

She has criticized both Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the former chief medical officer of health, and the Alberta Health Services board for failing to provide good advice and help prepare for the pandemic, which she says forced the government to impose health restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Smith replaced Hinshaw and the board shortly after taking office in October.

The premier said Alberta needs to be ready for future health emergencies.

“There are valuable lessons we learned from the Alberta government’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Smith said in the statement Thursday.

“It’s important that we apply those lessons to strengthen our management of future public health crises, and the panel’s recommendations will be key in doing so.”

A spokesperson for the premier’s office told Global News in an email that Manning was chosen because of his “very strong record of public service and significant experience as a leading policy expert.”

She said Manning “will assemble a panel that has well-rounded expertise to develop sound recommendations to the government.

“To avoid perceived conflict of interest, Mr. Manning has stepped aside as public spokesperson for the National Citizen’s Inquiry.”

In November 2022, Manning announced the formation of an “independent, national, citizen-led inquiry into what went right, what went wrong and most importantly for the future, what lessons can be learned,” about Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

