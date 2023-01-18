Body found along Hwy. 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Police are investigating after a body was found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police said the body was found along the northbound side of the highway, between 5th Line and Highway 88.
Anyone with information or who has dashcam footage of the area in the last 72 hours is asked to call Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.
