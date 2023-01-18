Body found along Hwy. 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said the body was found along the northbound side of the highway, between 5th Line and Highway 88.

Anyone with information or who has dashcam footage of the area in the last 72 hours is asked to call Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.

Death investigation: The OPP are investigating the discovery of a body that was located on #Hwy400 NB between 5th line and Hwy 88 – Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Anyone with information/dashcam from the area covering the past 72 hours is asked to call #AuroraOPP 905-841-5777 pic.twitter.com/xDqyKh2M42 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 18, 2023