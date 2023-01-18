Boy, 13, charged after allegedly pointing replica toy firearm, demanding money at school

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly pointing a replica firearm and demanding money from students at a Toronto school.

Toronto police said that, on Tuesday, officers were called to Lanor Junior Middle School.

According to police, in two separate incidents, victims were in a bathroom when the suspect allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun and demanded money.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents.

Police said both the victims and suspect are students at the school.

Officers said a replica toy firearm was recovered.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In a letter to families, Lanor Junior Middle School Principal Robert Nigro said a student told him he had been shown a toy cap gun in the boy’s bathroom.

“This allegation was taken very seriously,” the letter read. “As soon as I had this information my priority was student and staff safety.”

Nigro said all students were in class and the hallways were clear.

“I retrieved the item immediately and confirmed it was in fact a toy,” the letter said. “This was done in a matter of minutes, prior to the dismissal bell at the end of the day.”

Nigro said once he determined there was “no threat to the safety of any students or staff,” he conducted a “preliminary investigation” before notifiying police.

“As this matter is currently under police investigation, we are not able to share much additional information at this time, but please rest assured we are taking every step, in line with our policies and procedures, to ensure our school remains a safe learning and work environment for students and staff,” he said.