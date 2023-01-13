Menu

Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway, Unifor reach tentative deal for 1,200 workers

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:06 pm
A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. View image in full screen
A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Unifor have reached a tentative collective agreement for 1,200 workers who are responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Unifor have reached a tentative collective agreement Friday afternoon for 1,200 workers who are responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

Negotiations have been ongoing since September and were set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

“These negotiations encountered several difficult periods and the bargaining committee worked very hard to achieve a tentative to bring back to the membership,” said Rick Raso, president of Unifor Local 101R.

Unifor said it will provide members with information in the coming days on ratification meetings, which will be held at multiple locations across the country.

Read more: Farm groups, manufacturers nervous as date approaches for potential CP Rail strike

Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list

“CP is proud to have reached another tentative collective agreement with a valued union partner. This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and commitment of both sides,” Keith Creel, CP’s president and CEO added.

The contract covers workers at 18 locations spanning from British Columbia to Quebec.

Both the company and union said exact details of the tentative contract will not be released publicly until the agreement has been ratified.

with files from the Canadian Press

CP Rail arbitration with Teamsters union a ‘sigh of relief’ for Sask. farm, mining groups
UniforCP RailCanadian PacificCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd.Unifor Local 101R
