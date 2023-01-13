Canadian Pacific Railway, Unifor reach tentative deal for 1,200 workers

See more sharing options

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Unifor have reached a tentative collective agreement Friday afternoon for 1,200 workers who are responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

Negotiations have been ongoing since September and were set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

“These negotiations encountered several difficult periods and the bargaining committee worked very hard to achieve a tentative to bring back to the membership,” said Rick Raso, president of Unifor Local 101R.

Unifor said it will provide members with information in the coming days on ratification meetings, which will be held at multiple locations across the country.

“CP is proud to have reached another tentative collective agreement with a valued union partner. This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and commitment of both sides,” Keith Creel, CP’s president and CEO added.

The contract covers workers at 18 locations spanning from British Columbia to Quebec.

Both the company and union said exact details of the tentative contract will not be released publicly until the agreement has been ratified.

—with files from the Canadian Press