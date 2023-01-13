34-year-old St. Thomas man charged with sexual assault

A St. Thomas, Ont., resident is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.
On Thursday, officers were called to an address on Princess Avenue after a victim reported being sexually assaulted in an apartment on Talbot Street Wednesday evening.
According to police, a 34-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.
He was remanded in custody pending a court appearance.
