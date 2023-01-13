Menu

Crime

34-year-old St. Thomas man charged with sexual assault

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 12:05 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News

A St. Thomas, Ont., resident is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

On Thursday, officers were called to an address on Princess Avenue after a victim reported being sexually assaulted in an apartment on Talbot Street Wednesday evening.

According to police, a 34-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was remanded in custody pending a court appearance.

