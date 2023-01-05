23-year-old London, Ont. man charged in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to last month was arrested Wednesday, police say.

On Dec. 16, investigators reported that a man met with a woman in the north end of the city after making arrangements to receive sexual services in exchange for money.

According to police, the woman did not agree and the suspect male exposed himself and made threats towards her prior to physically assaulting the victim.

Following the original release, police say an additional victim came forward to report that a similar incident involving the man had occurred on Dec. 17.

Kyle Cameron, 23, of London, was initially charged by way of warrant with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration, failing to comply with a release order, and breaching probation.

The accused has also been charged with sexual assault with choking, and additional counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and breaching probation.

Cameron remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Jan. 12.