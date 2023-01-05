Menu

Crime

23-year-old London, Ont. man charged in sexual assault investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:00 am
Kyle Cameron, 23, of London, Ont.
Kyle Cameron, 23, of London, Ont. via London Police Service

A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to last month was arrested Wednesday, police say.

On Dec. 16, investigators reported that a man met with a woman in the north end of the city after making arrangements to receive sexual services in exchange for money.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. teen faces child pornography charges

According to police, the woman did not agree and the suspect male exposed himself and made threats towards her prior to physically assaulting the victim.

Following the original release, police say an additional victim came forward to report that a similar incident involving the man had occurred on Dec. 17.

Kyle Cameron, 23, of London, was initially charged by way of warrant with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration, failing to comply with a release order, and breaching probation.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has also been charged with sexual assault with choking, and additional counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and breaching probation.

Cameron remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Jan. 12.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

