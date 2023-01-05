Menu

Crime

Woodstock, Ont. teen faces child pornography charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 7:37 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged a male youth with three child pornography related offences. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

A 17-year-old boy from Woodstock, Ont., is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont. resident, 29, identified as victim of fatal collision involving cyclist

According to police, the charges stem from a search warrant executed in October 2022 by the Woodstock Police Service internet child exploitation unit and the criminal investigations bureau.

On Jan. 4, the 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and access to any child pornography.

The teen was held in custody for a bail hearing.

