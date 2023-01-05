Woodstock, Ont. teen faces child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy from Woodstock, Ont., is facing multiple child pornography charges.

According to police, the charges stem from a search warrant executed in October 2022 by the Woodstock Police Service internet child exploitation unit and the criminal investigations bureau.

On Jan. 4, the 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and access to any child pornography.

The teen was held in custody for a bail hearing.