St. Thomas, Ont. resident, 29, identified as victim of fatal collision involving cyclist

Elgin County OPP have identified a 29-year-old St. Thomas resident as the victim of a fatal collision Tuesday involving a motorist and cyclist in Southwold, Ont.
Police said the collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. along Wellington Road, between Ferguson Line and Shorlea Line, just outside of St. Thomas.
The victim has been identified as Chyenne Doxtator, 29, of St. Thomas, police said.
A stretch of Wellington Road was closed for several hours for investigative work.
Police say no charges have been laid at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
