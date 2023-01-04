Menu

Traffic

St. Thomas, Ont. resident, 29, identified as victim of fatal collision involving cyclist

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2023 2:35 pm
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Elgin County OPP have identified a 29-year-old St. Thomas resident as the victim of a fatal collision Tuesday involving a motorist and cyclist in Southwold, Ont.

Police said the collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. along Wellington Road, between Ferguson Line and Shorlea Line, just outside of St. Thomas.

The victim has been identified as Chyenne Doxtator, 29, of St. Thomas, police said.

Read more: Cyclist dead after fatal collision south of London, Ont.: OPP

A stretch of Wellington Road was closed for several hours for investigative work.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CollisionElgin Countycyclist struckelgin oppWellington RoadFatal cyclist collisionsouthwoldSt Thomas collisionchyenne doxtator
