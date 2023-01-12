Murder trial: Police officers recount searching Halifax med student’s apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Several Halifax Regional Police officers who searched William Sandeson’s apartment in 2015 testified at his first-degree murder retrial on Thursday.

Sandeson is accused of killing fellow Dalhousie University student, Taylor Samson, 22, who went missing in August 2015.

His body has never been found.

Sandeson is accused of fatally shooting Samson during a drug deal and later disposing of his body. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old accused pleaded not guilty in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. His jury trial started Monday.

On Thursday, Det. Const. Jason Shannon, who was in the HRP’s general investigation section back when this investigation took place, was on the stand.

He testified about seizing a backpack belonging to Sandeson the night of Aug. 18, 2015. Among the things inside were several bathroom accessories, such as a shower curtain, liner and rug.

Shannon also talked about disconnecting a DVR that Sandeson had set up, with a security camera pointing at his Henry Street apartment unit in Halifax.

Shannon noted a couple other findings from the building, including a safe and a Smith & Wesson gun box. He testified that he had a brief conversation with a tenant in a neighbouring unit, but the priority for officers was finding Samson.

Samson was missing at the time, and required daily medication, so officers entered the unit without a warrant given the exigent circumstances.

Sandeson’s defence lawyer, Alison Craig, questioned Shannon about not having handwritten notes, and how officers were in the small apartment for 17 minutes when he initially estimated seven or eight minutes.

Other officers also recounted their search of the apartment.

Det. Const. Alicia Joseph noted a spotless tub when she searched the bathroom. She also testified seeing a tidy room with medals and certificates under the name William Sandeson.

Officers who testified Thursday all said their goal was to find Samson, which ultimately did not happen.

On Wednesday, the court was shown a video recording of Sandeson’s police interview. At the time, he was not a suspect but police believed he was the last person to speak with Samson via cellphone late Aug. 15, 2015.

During the interview, Sandeson confirmed Samson had recently offered to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana, but he said the offer was rejected because a sample he had recently examined was of poor quality.

Instead, Sandeson said he agreed to buy a small amount for personal use, and he invited Samson to deliver the goods to his Halifax apartment sometime after 10 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015. But Samson never showed up, he said.

A search of Sandeson’s apartment turned up video images from a surveillance system showing the two men entering the apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, at around 10:30 p.m. The images show Samson carrying a large duffel bag.

The court proceeding marks the second time Sandeson has been put on trial for killing Samson. A verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal and a second trial was ordered in 2020.

The trial is expected to continue until Feb. 23.

— with files from The Canadian Press