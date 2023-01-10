Menu

Canada

Second trial begins for former Halifax med student facing first degree murder charge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial'
Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial
A Nova Scotia Court of Appeal judge has denied bail to William Sandeson as he awaits retrial on a charge of first-degree murder. Graeme Benjamin brings us the latest – Jan 22, 2021

A retrial started today for a former Nova Scotia medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal in downtown Halifax.

William Sandeson, 30, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

In an opening address in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Crown attorney Carla Ball told the jury that Taylor Samson was a 22-year-old physics student when he disappeared on the night of Aug.
15, 2015.

Read more: Family of Taylor Samson file wrongful death lawsuit against William Sandeson

The Crown is alleging Samson was a drug dealer who went to Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in Halifax to sell nine kilograms of marijuana.

Trending Now

The court proceeding marks the second time Sandeson has faced the same charge.

Story continues below advertisement

A verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal and a second trial was ordered in 2020.

Read more: William Sandeson's appeal to being denied bail dismissed in N.S. courtroom

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

Nova Scotia Supreme CourtTaylor SamsonWilliam SandesonRetrialTaylor Samson MurderSandeson trialsecond trialDalhousie murderWilliam Sandeson retrialHalifax med student murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

