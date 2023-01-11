Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was a killer

Send this page to someone via email

The jury in a murder trial was shown today a video recording of the first interview police conducted with William Sandeson, the former medical school student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal in Halifax.

At the time, Sandeson was not a suspect, but police believed he was the last person to speak with Taylor Samson via cellphone late on Aug. 15, 2015 — the night the Dalhousie University physics student disappeared.

In an interview three days later, Sandeson told RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy that Samson had recently offered to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana.

Sandeson said the offer was rejected and he chose instead to buy a small amount for personal use.

He told the Mountie he invited Samson to deliver the goods to his Halifax apartment sometime after 10 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015, but Sandeson said the other man never showed up.

In her opening address to the jury on Tuesday, Crown attorney Carla Ball said Sandeson became a murder suspect when police reviewed text messages on his phone that showed his version of events was untrue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.