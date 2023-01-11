Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was a killer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 2:08 pm
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Monday, February 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Monday, February 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

The jury in a murder trial was shown today a video recording of the first interview police conducted with William Sandeson, the former medical school student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal in Halifax.

At the time, Sandeson was not a suspect, but police believed he was the last person to speak with Taylor Samson via cellphone late on Aug. 15, 2015 — the night the Dalhousie University physics student disappeared.

In an interview three days later, Sandeson told RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy that Samson had recently offered to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Blood, money and drugs’: Murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

Sandeson said the offer was rejected and he chose instead to buy a small amount for personal use.

Story continues below advertisement

He told the Mountie he invited Samson to deliver the goods to his Halifax apartment sometime after 10 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015, but Sandeson said the other man never showed up.

In her opening address to the jury on Tuesday, Crown attorney Carla Ball said Sandeson became a murder suspect when police reviewed text messages on his phone that showed his version of events was untrue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

Murder TrialTaylor SamsonWilliam SandesonDrug DealHalifax murder trialmurder retrialDalhousie murderTaylor Samson trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers