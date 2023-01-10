Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

La Ronge, Sask. couple enjoys staycation after cancelled flight to Punta Cana

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan vacationers turn cancelled trip into a good laugh'
Saskatchewan vacationers turn cancelled trip into a good laugh
Daina and Shaune Lapwroth spoke on Tuesday about their frustrating experience after their vacation was cancelled by Sunwing. The Lapworths are now drawing attention for posting what should have been sunny vacation stills with snowy photos in tropical clothing in La Ronge.

Over the past several weeks, many families have dealt with the cancellations of their sunny escapes. One Saskatchewan couple decided to have some fun with it.

Daina and Shaune Lapworth from La Ronge were supposed to be returning from a sunny vacation in Punta Cana booked through Sunwing on Jan. 11.

“We haven’t been anywhere because of COVID-19,” said Daina. “Nobody has really travelled so we thought this would be a nice getaway because it’s been a long time.”

Read more: Staycation boom could revitalize domestic tourism as pandemic persists

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

But as Sunwing announced the grounding of all flights from Regina and Saskatoon until February, the Lapworth’s escape to sand and sun never took flight.

“At the beginning, we were really upset. I mean of course we were … everybody was,” said Daina.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of focusing on the negative, though, the couple made the best of their time off, choosing to have a staycation and posting pictures to social media from the ‘sandy beaches’ of La Ronge.

Trending Now

“When (the trip) was cancelled, the next day was sunny and sort of warm; I thought (to) take some pictures outside with beachwear,” said Shaune. “Daina modelled it up with extra additives for the pictures. We just thought we’d have some fun.”

Read more: Home for the holidays: How a Whitecourt couple planned the perfect staycation

Read next: Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s foothills and no one knows why

The pair moved their vacation to the less sandy city of Moose Jaw. Together, they explored the tunnels, the Western Development Museum and the famous De Ja Vu diner.

“I think it’s important to take a step back and just realize that we are lucky enough in the first place to be able to book a trip,” Daina said.

The Lapworths received a full refund for their Sunwing trip and hope to plan another vacation next year to somewhere tropical … outside of Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan vacationers turn cancelled trip into a good laugh'
Saskatchewan vacationers turn cancelled trip into a good laugh
Saskatchewan NewsMoose JawSunwingLa RongeStaycationPunta CanaSunwing flightsLa Ronge staycation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers