Regina airport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% with new tech project

A partnership between two organizations aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent at the Regina International Airport (YQR).

According to a release, SaskEnergy and the Regina Airport Authority (RAA) installed a CarbinX small-scale carbon-capture device in the mechanical room of YQR’s Air Terminal Building.

Both organizations contributed more than $50,000 in funding for the unit and to have it installed.

“SaskEnergy has a long history of working with its commercial and residential customers across the province to help them reduce emissions and save money on their heating bills,” said Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy Don Morgan.

“Pilot projects like this small-scale carbon capture installation at the Regina International Airport —a first for Saskatchewan— demonstrate how new technology can contribute to a lower-carbon future.”

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, Morgan said the CarbinX unit is capturing a portion of the carbon dioxide emissions from the boiler heating system and then converting it to nontoxic pearl ash.

The ash will then be used to make carbon capture soap and other clean products where it will be permanently sequestered.

“This project highlights the creativity and innovation happening in the carbon capture industry. SaskEnergy is proud of our commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor developments in low carbon energy technology and work to build a cleaner energy future for the people of Saskatchewan.”

RAA President and CEO James Bogusz said they are proud the YQR airport terminal building is the first building in the province to have this cutting-edge technology.

“We’re committed to minimizing the environmental footprint of our airport operations, and we commend SaskEnergy for helping us to make this exciting project a reality,” he said.

According to the release, SaskEnergy will receive annual deliveries of the carbon soap, which will be given out at tradeshows and donated to community organizations across the province.