Canada

Pearson International Airport adopts new landing procedures to lower noise, emissions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 12:15 pm
An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2004. View image in full screen
An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s largest airport is adopting new landing procedures in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise caused by descending airplanes.

Nav Canada, a corporation that runs the country’s civil air navigation system, says the practices at Toronto Pearson International Airport will cut down on fuel burn and the overflight of nearby residential areas.

The national navigation agency says Pearson is now using satellite-based data and modern flight management systems to help airplanes arrive at the same time on parallel runways.

Read more: Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes

Airplanes approaching the airport from the south are able to fly 1,000 feet higher than before, which Nav Canada says will reduce noise over some communities.

The navigation agency says an Air Canada flight flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Pearson was one of the first flights to use the new practices on Monday.

Pearson is the second airport in Canada to roll out the procedures after Calgary International Airport did in 2018.

Climate ChangeGreenhouse Gas EmissionsPearson AirportPearson International AirportPearsonGreenhouse gasseslanding procedurepearson landing procedures
© 2022 The Canadian Press

