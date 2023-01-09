1 patient, 3 staff sent to urgent care after fire at Victoria Hospital on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

One patient and three members of staff were sent to urgent care after a fire at Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg on Monday.

The blaze started on the sixth floor around 10:20 a.m. and 21 patients had to be evacuated.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and the situation did not escalate further.

“No patient space was impacted by the fire, and patients will be able to return to their rooms later today,” the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a release.

However, the WRHA said water from the sprinklers did cause some flooding and electrical issues on a number of floors at the hospital.

The hospital remains open to those with appointments and needing care, but visitors won’t be allowed back until Tuesday.

“We would like to thank everyone who jumped into action to ensure the situation did not escalate further and that all patients remained safe and cared for,” said the WRHA.

Families of patients are being contacted and the cause of the fire is being investigated.