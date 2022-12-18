Winnipeg police investigate 3 a.m. hotel fire that left woman in hospital

Police are investigating a hotel fire that occurred close to 3 a.m. Sunday and left a woman in hospital.
Emergency personnel went to a hotel in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue for reports of a fire.
A woman was then taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS
