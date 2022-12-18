Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate 3 a.m. hotel fire that left woman in hospital

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 5:42 pm
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Police are investigating a hotel fire that occurred close to 3 a.m. Sunday and left a woman in hospital.

Emergency personnel went to a hotel in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue for reports of a fire.

A woman was then taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Early morning house fire on Winnipeg’s Pritchard Avenue under investigation

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS

