Fire

Early morning house fire on Winnipeg’s Pritchard Avenue under investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 12:03 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Fire crews spent an-hour-and-a-half fighting a fire at a home on Pritchard Avenue early Sunday. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Fire crews spent an-hour-and-a-half fighting a fire at a home on Pritchard Avenue early Sunday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Neighbouring homes had to be evacuated as firefighters spent an-hour-and-a-half attacking a fire at a house on Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg early Sunday.

Crews were called to the fire at a two-and-a-half storey, multi-family home in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue around 5:38 a.m.

Firefighters again called to a fire at a Winnipeg homeless camp

Despite heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, firefighters were able to fight the fire from inside the home, the city said in a release later Sunday.

The fire was declared under control just after 7 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Overnight fires in Rennie, Man. lead to destruction of treasured building'
Overnight fires in Rennie, Man. lead to destruction of treasured building

Everyone in the building was able to escape the fire, and the city says neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to be taken to hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

The city says the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire, and water.

The cause remains under investigation and an estimate of damage was not immediately available.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews suppress early-morning Lansdowne Avenue blaze'
Winnipeg fire crews suppress early-morning Lansdowne Avenue blaze
