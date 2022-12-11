Early morning house fire on Winnipeg’s Pritchard Avenue under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Neighbouring homes had to be evacuated as firefighters spent an-hour-and-a-half attacking a fire at a house on Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg early Sunday.

Crews were called to the fire at a two-and-a-half storey, multi-family home in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue around 5:38 a.m.

Despite heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, firefighters were able to fight the fire from inside the home, the city said in a release later Sunday.

The fire was declared under control just after 7 a.m.

Everyone in the building was able to escape the fire, and the city says neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to be taken to hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

The city says the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire, and water.

The cause remains under investigation and an estimate of damage was not immediately available.