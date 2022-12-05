Menu

Fire

Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Blaze destroys temporary shelter at Higgins Avenue encampment'
Blaze destroys temporary shelter at Higgins Avenue encampment
WATCH: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responded to a blaze occurring inside a temporary shelter at an encampment on Higgins Avenue early Monday morning. Crews were able to extinguish the fire thereby preventing further destruction to surrounding shelters. No injuries related to this fire have been reported.

No one was injured when fire tore through a Winnipeg homeless camp early Monday, the city says.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at what the city describes as a temporary encampment in the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue around 8:20 a.m.

Read more: Langside Street encampment destroyed in Sunday evening blaze, firefighters say

Photos and video sent to Global News appear to show flames and black smoke coming from the encampment.

Firefighters found heavy smoke on arrival, and the city says the fire was brought under control by 8:43 a.m.

A fire at a homeless camp on Higgins Avenue early Monday. View image in full screen
A fire at a homeless camp on Higgins Avenue early Monday. Submitted

No injuries were reported.

Some temporary structures were damaged in the fire and the exterior of a nearby building also received minor damage, the city says.

Read more: A look at who’s experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg: street census

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire at an encampment on Langside Street on Nov. 28 completely destroyed the camp and raised safety concerns when fire officials said a number of compressed gas cylinders or propane tanks exploded in the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

