Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

No one was injured when fire tore through a Winnipeg homeless camp early Monday, the city says.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at what the city describes as a temporary encampment in the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue around 8:20 a.m.
Photos and video sent to Global News appear to show flames and black smoke coming from the encampment.
Firefighters found heavy smoke on arrival, and the city says the fire was brought under control by 8:43 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Some temporary structures were damaged in the fire and the exterior of a nearby building also received minor damage, the city says.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A fire at an encampment on Langside Street on Nov. 28 completely destroyed the camp and raised safety concerns when fire officials said a number of compressed gas cylinders or propane tanks exploded in the blaze.
No one was injured in the fire.
