Three dead in North Cowichan house fire, RCMP confirm

Three people are dead after a house fire in North Cowichan on Monday morning.

Firefighters and RCMP were called to the home in the 1600 block of Maple Bay Road around 9:30 a.m.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said the fire was so intense that it required the help of firefighters from North Cowichan, Maple Bay, Crofton and Chemainus.

Images from the scene after the fire was extinguished showed the home reduced to rubble.

Mounties confirmed on Wednesday that three bodies were located at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-748-5522.