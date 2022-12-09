Firefighters again called to a fire at a Winnipeg homeless camp

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to another blaze at a homeless encampment in Winnipeg Friday.

There were no injuries reported after fire broke out at the camp in the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

It’s the second fire at a homeless camp in the area this week.

There were also no injuries reported after fire tore through temporary structures at a camp in the same block Monday morning.

0:23 Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

In a release Friday afternoon, the city said the latest fire was declared under control within about 10 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said crews were forced to fight the fire from a distance over concerns propane tanks at the site could explode if ignited.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

A fire at an encampment on Langside Street on Nov. 28 completely destroyed the camp and raised safety concerns when fire officials said a number of compressed gas cylinders or propane tanks exploded in the blaze.

The cause of Friday’s fire is under investigation and officials say the part of the camp that was involved in the fire will be a total loss.