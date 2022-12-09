Menu

Fire

Firefighters again called to a fire at a Winnipeg homeless camp

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 6:13 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle is seen in a file photo. Fire crews were called to a fire at a homeless camp on Higgins Avenue Friday afternoon. No injuries are reported.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle is seen in a file photo. Fire crews were called to a fire at a homeless camp on Higgins Avenue Friday afternoon. No injuries are reported. File / Global News

Firefighters were called to another blaze at a homeless encampment in Winnipeg Friday.

There were no injuries reported after fire broke out at the camp in the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

It’s the second fire at a homeless camp in the area this week.

There were also no injuries reported after fire tore through temporary structures at a camp in the same block Monday morning.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment'
Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

In a release Friday afternoon, the city said the latest fire was declared under control within about 10 minutes.

The city said crews were forced to fight the fire from a distance over concerns propane tanks at the site could explode if ignited.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

A fire at an encampment on Langside Street on Nov. 28 completely destroyed the camp and raised safety concerns when fire officials said a number of compressed gas cylinders or propane tanks exploded in the blaze.

The cause of Friday’s fire is under investigation and officials say the part of the camp that was involved in the fire will be a total loss.

