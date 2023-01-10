Golden Globes 2023 winners list: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ among top contenders

The Golden Globes are back on the air.
NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony, citing a scandal that revealed serious financial and ethical lapses in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that organizes the Golden Globes. On Tuesday night, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards returns to NBC (airing on CityTV in Canada), and many will be watching to see if the show can win back the trust of viewers and participants.
Several Hollywood stars, including Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for The Whale, have already said they won’t attend the Globes this year.
Fraser vowed to skip the event after he claimed he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and ex-president of the organization.
Though he is not nominated, Tom Cruise will also not be in attendance. In 2021, he returned his three Golden Globes in response to the HFPA’s controversy. His movie Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest blockbusters last year.
On Monday, the Golden Globes seemingly tried to assure viewers that several big names will still be in attendance. They posted a short video suggesting Brad Pitt, Billy Porter, Margot Robbie and Rihanna, among others, would be present at the award show.
And, although NBC’s decision to air the awards in 2023 points to the HFPA getting its ducks in a row, the awards show, in typical fashion, has chosen some unusual nominees.
On the movie side, non-mainstream film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nomination pack, while on the TV side, Abbott Elementary leads with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams.
There are also a few notable Canadian nominations, including Disney’s Turning Red, which is up for Best Animated Motion Picture.
Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is also nominated for Avatar: The Way of Water and Toronto-born Sarah Polley is nominated for her screenplay, Woman Talking.
The Golden Globe Awards start at 8 p.m. E.T. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting for the first time.
(Find a complete list of the nominees below. Winners will be updated in bold as they are announced in-ceremony.)
—
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
Decision to Leave, South Korea
RRR, India
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Tár, Todd Field
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
RRR, Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Top Gun: Maverick, Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
Where the Crawdads Sing, Carolina by Taylor Swift
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evam Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkings, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
