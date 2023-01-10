Golden Globes 2023 winners list: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ among top contenders

Send this page to someone via email

The Golden Globes are back on the air.

NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony, citing a scandal that revealed serious financial and ethical lapses in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that organizes the Golden Globes. On Tuesday night, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards returns to NBC (airing on CityTV in Canada), and many will be watching to see if the show can win back the trust of viewers and participants.

Several Hollywood stars, including Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for The Whale, have already said they won’t attend the Globes this year.

Fraser vowed to skip the event after he claimed he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and ex-president of the organization.

Though he is not nominated, Tom Cruise will also not be in attendance. In 2021, he returned his three Golden Globes in response to the HFPA’s controversy. His movie Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest blockbusters last year.

On Monday, the Golden Globes seemingly tried to assure viewers that several big names will still be in attendance. They posted a short video suggesting Brad Pitt, Billy Porter, Margot Robbie and Rihanna, among others, would be present at the award show.

And, although NBC’s decision to air the awards in 2023 points to the HFPA getting its ducks in a row, the awards show, in typical fashion, has chosen some unusual nominees.

On the movie side, non-mainstream film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nomination pack, while on the TV side, Abbott Elementary leads with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams.

There are also a few notable Canadian nominations, including Disney’s Turning Red, which is up for Best Animated Motion Picture.

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is also nominated for Avatar: The Way of Water and Toronto-born Sarah Polley is nominated for her screenplay, Woman Talking.

The Golden Globe Awards start at 8 p.m. E.T. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting for the first time.

(Find a complete list of the nominees below. Winners will be updated in bold as they are announced in-ceremony.)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Tár, Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

RRR, Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Top Gun: Maverick, Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice

Where the Crawdads Sing, Carolina by Taylor Swift

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evam Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkings, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy