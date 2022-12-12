Menu

Entertainment

2023 Golden Globes nominations: ‘Turning Red,’ Sarah Polley among Canadian nominees

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Golden Globes 2023: House of Dragon, The Crown nominated for Best Drama TV series'
Golden Globes 2023: House of Dragon, The Crown nominated for Best Drama TV series
WATCH: Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, with “The Crown,” and “House of Dragon” among top nominees for Best Television Series - Drama. “Babylon” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once'' were among nominees for the Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical award, while “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” were among nominees for the Best Motion Picture in the drama category.

After all the drama in the awards off-season, it’s gearing up to be another strange year at the Golden Globe Awards.

Once again, as has come to be expected from this particular awards show, the Golden Globes chose some unusual nominees, with non-mainstream movie The Banshees of Inisherin leading the nomination pack.

On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams.

Read more: First the airing, then the ire: Brits hit back at Harry and Meghan over documentary

On Monday, George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez revealed the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Though the Lopezes displayed a cheery energy, the overall excitement for the Hollywood award show has been less-than, even among several of the nominees.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Golden Globes 2023: Emma D’Arcy, Jeff Bridges among nominees for Best Performance in TV drama series'
Golden Globes 2023: Emma D’Arcy, Jeff Bridges among nominees for Best Performance in TV drama series

Last year, the Globes made the unprecedented decision not to televise the 2022 ceremony for the first time in 40 years. The decision came amid a controversy that exposed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for a lack of diversity among its voting body. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties.

Read more: Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disease: ‘It’s been really difficult for me’

Brendan Fraser, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama), has also said he won’t attend the Globes after he claimed he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and ex-president of the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

Many other stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Legendary actor Tom Cruise even returned his three Globes.

There were, however, a few notable Canadian nominations, including Disney’s Turning Red, which scored a Best Animated Motion Picture nomination.

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron was also nominated for the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 16. Toronto-born Sarah Polley also received a nomination for her screenplay, Woman Talking. 

Notably, there were no women nominated in the Best Director category, leading to much backlash online.

The Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. E.T. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting for the first time.

Find a complete list of the nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Story continues below advertisement

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
Decision to Leave, South Korea
RRR, India

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Tár, Todd Field
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Read more: ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary: 5 big moments of the 1st episodes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Story continues below advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ashton Kutcher and his twin have brutally honest conversation about past rifts, jealousy

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
RRR, Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Top Gun: Maverick, Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
Where the Crawdads Sing, Carolina by Taylor Swift

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Story continues below advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus

Read more: Anne Heche autopsy results: Actor not intoxicated at the time of death

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evam Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam &Tommy

Story continues below advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James , Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkings, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

— With files from The Associated Press & Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz 

Golden GlobesGolden Globe AwardsJames CameronTurning RedGolden Globe NominationsSarah Polleygolden globes nominationsthe golden globesGolden Globes 2023The Banshees of InisherinWhen are the Golden Globes?
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

