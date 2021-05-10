Tom Cruise returns his 3 Golden Globes as NBC cancels 2022 awards ceremony

The 2022 Golden Globes will not air on NBC amid the backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The network announced they will not air the 2022 awards as the beleaguered organization struggles with systemic racism, ethical lapses and what key players see as a lack of serious reform within its small ranks.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” a spokesperson for the Comcast-owned NBC said in a statement on Monday. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson urges Hollywood to ‘step back’ from HFPA as backlash grows

NBC pays the HFPA an annual $60 million fee to air the broadcast. It is unclear if they will still be paying the fee for the unaired 2022 ceremony, which is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Story continues below advertisement

WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon have also cut ties with the HFPA, citing a lack of confidence in the organization to enact true reform over its lack of diversity. More than 100 publicity firms have also said they will “continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events” until more meaningful actions towards reform are taken.

ET can confirm Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe trophies to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in protest as the organization works to figure out new diversity and inclusion initiatives. Cruise returned the Golden Globes he won for Jerry Maguire, Magnolia and Born On The Fourth Of July.

READ MORE: Mark Ruffalo, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos call out HFPA over ‘crucial issues’

Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson are among the growing number of celebrities who have also denounced the organization.

Last week, the HFPA announced changes that called for “at least 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting Black members,” after it was revealed there were no Black members among its membership base.

In addition, the HFPA is striving for “a goal of increasing the membership by 50% over the next 18 months” and is expanding eligibility to any qualified journalist living in the U.S. who works for a foreign outlet, and to those who work in a medium “beyond print” as well as eliminating the requirement that new members must be sponsored by existing members.

Story continues below advertisement

They have also announced members must adhere to a “code of conduct” going forward.