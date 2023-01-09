Menu

Crime

Man, woman charged after joyride in stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 2:08 pm
A man and a woman are facing charges after a woman was assaulted and had her car stolen last week. View image in full screen
A man and a woman are facing charges after a woman was assaulted and had her car stolen last week. File / Global News

A man and a woman have been charged after police say a woman was assaulted in a violent carjacking last week.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old woman, had been with the male suspect Thursday morning when he tried to break into a home on Redwood Avenue. They say the woman tried to drive away but the suspect physically assaulted her and stole her phone and her vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.

Police say officers noticed the stolen vehicle driving near McGregor Street and Selkirk Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Sunday and arrested a man and two women when they stopped for gas.

Winnipeg’s carjacking issues

They say one of the women was found carrying 11.4 grams of cocaine, which was seized by police.

An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with robbery and failing to comply with a sentence.

A 25-year-old woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

The third suspect arrested at the gas station, a 35-year-old woman, was released without charges.

