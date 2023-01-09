Slippery conditions likely a factor in fatal train crash in RM of La Broquerie: RCMP

A man is dead after police in Steinbach say his vehicle was hit by a train at a rail crossing in the RM of La Broquerie.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Road 33 North at Twin River Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Read more: Woman killed in King Edward Street crash: Winnipeg police
Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18
They say a vehicle heading east on Road 33 was hit by a train going north.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Richer, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Read more: Crash closes section of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway
Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Police say slippery road conditions are believed to be a factor.
Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.
Comments