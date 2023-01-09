Slippery conditions likely a factor in fatal train crash in RM of La Broquerie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after police in Steinbach say his vehicle was hit by a train at a rail crossing in the RM of La Broquerie.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Road 33 North at Twin River Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

They say a vehicle heading east on Road 33 was hit by a train going north.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Richer, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say slippery road conditions are believed to be a factor.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.