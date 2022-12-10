Woman killed in King Edward Street crash: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on King Edward Street early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at King Edward Street and Inkster Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

A woman driving one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said in a release later in the day Saturday.

A 21-year-old man driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say the woman who died has yet to be identified.

King Edward Street was closed to traffic in all directions around the crash for several hours.

Officers from the WPS traffic division have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information, including dash camera video footage, is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.