Canada

Woman killed in King Edward Street crash: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 12:09 pm
Winnipeg police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on King Edward Street at Inkster Boulevard early Saturday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on King Edward Street at Inkster Boulevard early Saturday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on King Edward Street early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at King Edward Street and Inkster Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

Read more: Crash closes section of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway

A woman driving one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said in a release later in the day Saturday.

A 21-year-old man driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say the woman who died has yet to be identified.

King Edward Street was closed to traffic in all directions around the crash for several hours.

Read more: One teen dead, one in hospital after crash in Old St. Vital

Officers from the WPS traffic division have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information, including dash camera video footage, is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

