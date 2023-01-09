Winnipeg police seize homemade gun ‘held together with tape’

Winnipeg police say they seized a taped-together homemade gun from a man alleged to have been wanted on outstanding warrants over the weekend.
Officers noticed the suspect riding a bike near the corner of Isabel Street and Logan Avenue around 9:15 Sunday, police said in a release Monday.
The man was arrested and police say officers found an “improvised firing devise” that was “held together with tape” in his waistband.
A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing two weapons-related charges, as well as two outstanding warrants.
The accused has been released on a promise to appear, as mandated by the Criminal Code, police said.
