Winnipeg police seize homemade gun ‘held together with tape’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they seized a taped-together homemade gun from a man alleged to have been wanted on outstanding warrants over the weekend.

Officers noticed the suspect riding a bike near the corner of Isabel Street and Logan Avenue around 9:15 Sunday, police said in a release Monday.

The man was arrested and police say officers found an “improvised firing devise” that was “held together with tape” in his waistband.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing two weapons-related charges, as well as two outstanding warrants.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear, as mandated by the Criminal Code, police said.

Story continues below advertisement