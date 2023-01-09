Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seize homemade gun ‘held together with tape’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:58 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg police say they seized a taped-together homemade gun from a man alleged to have been wanted on outstanding warrants over the weekend.

Officers noticed the suspect riding a bike near the corner of Isabel Street and Logan Avenue around 9:15 Sunday, police said in a release Monday.

Read more: Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

The man was arrested and police say officers found an “improvised firing devise” that was “held together with tape” in his waistband.



A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing two weapons-related charges, as well as two outstanding warrants.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear, as mandated by the Criminal Code, police said.

