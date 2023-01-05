Police investigate shots fired into Niagara Falls home

Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired into a Niagara Falls home on Wednesday night.
Investigators say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Armstrong Drive near Lauren Court just southwest of Montrose Road and Lundy’s Lane.
“The initial investigation determined that the homeowners had been within the residence when suddenly at least three bullets were shot through a front window,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.
Read more: Niagara constable suspended amid probe into woman who impersonated officer in Lincoln, Ont.
Detectives say the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.
Surveillance footage obtained from a neighbourhood camera is suggesting a male with black hair wearing a dark-coloured hoodie may have been the perpetrator.
He was seen running north on Armstrong Drive following the shooting.
-
XBB1.5: Here’s what we know about the ‘most transmissible’ COVID strain yet
-
At least 12 cases of XBB 1.5 COVID-19 subvariant now confirmed in B.C.
It’s believed he got into a grey Volkswagen Jetta, driven by another male, and fled the area.
Anyone with information on the shooting can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments