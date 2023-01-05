Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate shots fired into Niagara Falls home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:49 am
Police are investigating a shooting in Niagara Falls on Armstrong Drive. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a shooting in Niagara Falls on Armstrong Drive. Global News

Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired into a Niagara Falls home on Wednesday night.

Investigators say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Armstrong Drive near Lauren Court just southwest of Montrose Road and Lundy’s Lane.

“The initial investigation determined that the homeowners had been within the residence when suddenly at least three bullets were shot through a front window,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Niagara constable suspended amid probe into woman who impersonated officer in Lincoln, Ont.

Detectives say the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Surveillance footage obtained from a neighbourhood camera is suggesting a male with black hair wearing a dark-coloured hoodie may have been the perpetrator.

Story continues below advertisement

He was seen running north on Armstrong Drive following the shooting.

Trending Now
Trending Now

It’s believed he got into a grey Volkswagen Jetta, driven by another male, and fled the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘He made you want to be a better person’: Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala'
‘He made you want to be a better person’: Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala
Advertisement
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsNiagara RegionNiagara Falls newsLundy's LaneNiagara Falls shootingshooting in niagara fallsMontrose Roadarmstrong drivelauren court
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers