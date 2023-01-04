Niagara constable suspended amid probe into woman who impersonated officer in Lincoln, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say one of their constables has been suspended amid a probe into reports of an unknown woman who was reported collecting unwanted pharmaceutical drugs from residents at a retirement community in Lincoln last month.

Spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told Global News in an email that NRPS can not elaborate on the matter but did say that an independent investigation into a Dec. 17 occurrence is underway.

“There is no known information to suggest that there is an ongoing risk to public safety,” Sabourin wrote.

“Due to the ongoing nature, we are unable to comment further.”

In mid-December, NRPS were made aware of a matter involving a resident of Heritage Village Vineland on Victoria Avenue who said a female wearing a shirt and jacket labelled “Police” visited a unit saying she was on an initiative collecting unwanted prescriptions.

“The female advised that she would take the drugs and deliver them to a pharmacy for disposal,” a Niagara police spokesperson told Global News in an email on Dec. 23.

“A short time later the female left the area in a newer black Ford SUV.”

The resident did not turn over any drugs to the woman who did not produce a badge or any other identification during the visit.