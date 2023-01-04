Elective surgeries postponed at Winnipeg’s children’s hospital as patient surge continues

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven elective surgeries have been postponed at Winnipeg’s children’s hospital in the past three weeks as Manitoba’s only pediatric hospital continues to see high numbers of kids sick with respiratory illnesses.

The hospital announced plans to postpone some surgeries and shift some health-care workers around Dec. 14, 2022, as doctors reported the hospital was seeing an influx of children admitted into intensive care with influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

While the surge in sick kids has fallen somewhat since then, officials said Wednesday the hospital is still seeing high patient volumes, particularly infants and toddlers.

“Surgical teams continue to work to minimize postponements for elective surgeries as much as possible based on available staffing and capacity,” Shared Heath said in a release.

As of Wednesday morning, Shared Health said there were 15 kids in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, which has a normal baseline capacity of nine beds.

The neonatal ICU, which has a capacity of 50, had 46 patients Wednesday morning, officials added.

According to Shared Health, the children’s ER has seen an average of 133 patients a day for the first three days in January, down from the record pace seen in November 2022, when the hospital was seeing an average of 170.3 kids a day.

Of the 127 children who attended the ER on Tuesday, 49 had influenza or were experiencing flu-like symptoms, Shared Health said. Seventy-three of the children were triaged as high- to mid-acuity, a rate officials say is “well above normal” for the hospital.

Eight of those high- to mid-acuity patients ended up being admitted to hospital on Tuesday, officials aid.

“While only eight were admitted, high- to mid-acuity patients require greater levels of care, which can slow patient flow and impact wait times – particularly for those with lower-acuity concerns,” Shared Health said in Wednesday’s release.

Shared Health said 108 children — almost all toddlers and infants — were hospitalized for RSV-related illness in the first 30 days of December, including 17 who need to be admitted to ICU.

Pediatric surgeries have been postponed in previous winters during flu season, but the amount this year is unusual, officials have previously said.

The surge started earlier than normal this year, before the official beginning of winter.

Surgeries for emergencies and urgent matters such as broken bones, cancer and acute appendicitis are not being postponed, officials said in December.

Ear, nose and throat procedures and others that are less time-sensitive are among the surgeries being delayed.

Health officials are continuing to “strongly encourage” Manitobans to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

They’re also reminding Manitobans to stay home when sick, wash their hands regularly, and wear masks when out in large crowds.

More information about vaccines, including a list of places where shots are available, can be found on the province’s website.