Winnipeg children’s hospital still hit hard by respiratory viruses, officials say

The pediatric intensive care unit at the children’s hospital in Winnipeg is at more than double its capacity as health officials warn that respiratory viruses continue to bring high numbers of critically ill kids to the province’s only children’s hospital.

As of midnight Thursday the hospital’s pediatric ICU — which has a normal baseline capacity of nine — was caring for 21 children, according to numbers from Shared Health.

The neonatal ICU was exactly at its normal baseline capacity, with 50 patients as of early Thursday, Shared Health said.

“A majority of pediatric patients in intensive care this morning were infants or toddlers that were experiencing severe respiratory symptoms associated with Influenza A and RSV bronchiolitis,” Shared Health said in a statement Thursday.

Overall patient numbers at the children’s ER in Winnipeg have fallen from the record pace in November, when the hospital was seeing an average of 170.3 kids a day.

Shared Health said Thursday the children’s ER is averaging 131.5 patients a day so far in December

But officials said the “acuity and sickness” of the childing coming into the ER remains “very high.”

“Seventy-four of 131 patients who visited the ED yesterday were triaged as high- to mid-acuity,” Shared Health said in the statement.

“These patients require greater levels of care, which slows patient flow and impacts wait times – particularly for those with lower-acuity concerns.”

Shared Health said 63 of the 131 children who came to the ER on Wednesday had influenza or were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Earlier this month Shared Health said the ongoing surge of children sick with respiratory illnesses had led the children’s hospital to postpone some surgeries and temporarily move some staff who normally work in surgery and other units to the intensive care unit.

On Thursday Shared Health said all emergency surgeries continue to proceed. Officials said no postponements of pediatric elective surgeries were reported last week.

“Surgical teams continue to work to minimize postponements for elective surgeries as much as possible based on available staffing and capacity,” Shared Health said in the statement.

Health officials are continuing to “strongly encourage” Manitobans to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

They’re also reminding Manitobans to stay home when sick, wash their hands regularly, and wear masks when out in large crowds.

More information about vaccines, including a list of places where shots are available, can be found on the province’s website.