Health

Surge in illnesses prompts some child surgery postponements at Winnipeg hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 3:07 pm
A surge of children sick with respiratory illnesses is prompting the children’s hospital in Winnipeg to postpone some surgeries.

Officials say a large number of children are being admitted into intensive care with influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Read more: Child’s death linked to flu in Manitoba, officials say

As a result, some nurses who normally work in surgery and other units will be temporarily transferred to the intensive care unit.

Dr. Shawn Young, the chief operating officer at the Health Sciences Centre, says that requires the postponement of many non-emergency pediatric surgeries, such as ear, nose and throat procedures.

Read more: Manitoba reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, 5 flu deaths in weekly respiratory report

He says procedures for broken bones, cancer and other more urgent issues are not affected.

Young says pediatric surgeries have been postponed in previous winters during flu season, but the amount this year is unusual.

ManitobaInfluenzaHealth Sciences CentrersvChildren’s HospitalSurgeriesCancelled SurgeriesDr. Shawn Young
© 2022 The Canadian Press

