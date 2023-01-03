Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Repairing pothole in Ironworkers Memorial bridge could stretch into next week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 9:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Work begins on permanent Ironworkers bridge fix'
Work begins on permanent Ironworkers bridge fix
WATCH: Work is beginning to repair a giant pothole that opened last week on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

The Ministry of Transportation says it has worked out a plan to repair a large pothole that opened in the centre southbound lane of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge last week.

The hole was first reported on Dec. 28.

Read more: Pothole on Ironworkers’ bridge causes massive congestion on North Shore

Click to play video: '‘Massive’ pothole causes traffic delays on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge'
‘Massive’ pothole causes traffic delays on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Crews were forced to block the lane off causing a massive north shore traffic jam, before a steel plate was eventually installed to cover it.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the ministry said structural engineers had assessed the hole, and that crews will begin this week by reinforcing the bridge deck from below with rebar and concrete.

“This requires a large amount of scaffolding for workers to reach the site, and the use of pneumatic tools to prep for the repair,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“Most of the work will occur underneath the bridge deck. Any work on the bridge itself will be limited to night-time work to minimize traffic delays.”

Read more: ‘Several more days’ anticipated to fix pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

The ministry said the work could potentially extend into next week due to the time it takes for concrete to cure in colder temperatures.

Potholes can be expected after extreme winter conditions and the heavy rainfall received in the region, according to the ministry.

Members of the public spotting potholes can contact local highway maintenance contractors via the “Report A Highway Problem” section of the DriveBC website.

Ministry of TransportationPotholeIronworkers Memorial BridgeIronworkers Bridgebridge potholeironowkersironworkers pothole
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers