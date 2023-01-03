Repairing pothole in Ironworkers Memorial bridge could stretch into next week

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Transportation says it has worked out a plan to repair a large pothole that opened in the centre southbound lane of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge last week.

The hole was first reported on Dec. 28.

0:22 ‘Massive’ pothole causes traffic delays on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Crews were forced to block the lane off causing a massive north shore traffic jam, before a steel plate was eventually installed to cover it.

On Tuesday, the ministry said structural engineers had assessed the hole, and that crews will begin this week by reinforcing the bridge deck from below with rebar and concrete.

“This requires a large amount of scaffolding for workers to reach the site, and the use of pneumatic tools to prep for the repair,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“Most of the work will occur underneath the bridge deck. Any work on the bridge itself will be limited to night-time work to minimize traffic delays.”

The ministry said the work could potentially extend into next week due to the time it takes for concrete to cure in colder temperatures.

Potholes can be expected after extreme winter conditions and the heavy rainfall received in the region, according to the ministry.

Members of the public spotting potholes can contact local highway maintenance contractors via the “Report A Highway Problem” section of the DriveBC website.