Halifax police say woman hit in head when making bank deposit in Dartmouth

Halifax police are investigating a robbery that happened in downtown Dartmouth on Sunday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a robbery on Portland Street was reported to Halifax Regional Police.

Police say a woman was making a bank deposit when a man approached her from the back and hit her in the head with an object.

“The male took the deposit and some personal items before fleeing on foot,” reads the police release issued on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was not able to provide a description of the man at the time, the release added.

Police say the investigation is in early stages and ask anyone with information on the incident or footage from the area to contact them.