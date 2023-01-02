Menu

Crime

Halifax homicide victim was allegedly invading home before being stabbed: police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 9:37 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 2'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a stabbing victim, who police allege was attempting to invade a home in the city.

Just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, police found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in the 3100-block of Robie Street.

Anthony Robert Herritt died at the scene, and his death has been ruled a homicide by police.

Read more: Halifax police investigate suspicious death on Robie Street

Police now allege two men were invading a home when they were confronted by an occupant of the residence. Police also said Monday in a release that this was not a random incident.

“An altercation occurred resulting in the death of one of the men attempting to invade the home,” reads the release. “The other man fled the area but later turned himself in to police.”

Two men were arrested when police first arrived, and were later released from custody.

According to police, “criminal charges are not being considered at this time in relation to the death.”

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on Robie Street Friday evening. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on Robie Street Friday evening. Megan King/Global News

Charges were laid in relation to the home invasion, however.

Tyler Jayson Saulnier, 28, is facing four charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to public space, and breaking and entering.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Meanwhile, police ask any witnesses of the incident who have not yet talked to police, to reach out.

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

