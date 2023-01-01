Menu

Crime

Shots fired at 2 women in a car in downtown Winnipeg on New Year’s Eve: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 5:00 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police say shots were fired at two women in a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg on New Year’s Eve.

At 5 p.m., police went to Broadway and Maryland Street after a report of gunshots to a vehicle.

Officers found the damaged vehicle that was occupied by two women — a 38-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger.

Police say the passenger suffered an upper-body injury caused by the resulting shattered glass.

Read more: Winnipeg teen charged in man’s shooting on Young Street

Officers went to a residence in the 700 block of Broadway and found a suspect.

Police say they seized a replica airsoft handgun and a machete.

Through the investigation, officers learned a man had discharged the handgun from the residence in the direction of the women’s vehicle, shattering the window in the process and injuring the passenger.

Police say the two victims and the suspect were unknown to one another.

An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges, has been detained and is in custody.

